Finland sends $190 million aid to Ukraine's ZSU and seeks to deploy its know-how for support

The Finnish Defense Minister stated that the domestic industry has "a lot of know-how" – efforts are underway to utilize this in support of Ukraine

Illustrative photo - General Staff

Finland has announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine, and the Finnish Ministry of Defense reported that President Sauli Niinistö approved the decision today, February 9.

This marks the 22nd batch of defense aid from Finland, with the new package valued at approximately 190 million euros. The total value of aid provided by Finland since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion amounts to 1.8 billion euros.

To ensure the safe delivery of aid, the detailed contents, method of delivery, and schedule of assistance are not disclosed.

The Finnish Ministry of Defense stated that this aid package includes products purchased from the domestic industry with separate funding of 30 million euros allocated for supporting Ukraine.

Country's Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen emphasized the need to find new ways to support Ukraine in the long term. A long-term plan is currently being prepared, he said.

"There is a lot of know-how in our domestic industry, and we at the defense department are working on how this know-how and potential can be more effectively utilized to support Ukraine as well. One example of this is our domestic ammunition production," the head of the department said.

