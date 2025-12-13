Finnish president cancels trip to the US due to war talks
The Finnish president Alexander Stubb canceled his plans to visit the United States to take part in talks on ending the Russian war against Ukraine in Berlin instead, reports public broadcaster Yle.
Stubb was supposed to be in Texas on December 15-16, where he planned to participate in a number of events. However, he will now join discussions on Monday about the peace process in Ukraine.
The talks in Berlin will also be attended by "several other European heads of state and government, as well as high-level representatives of the European Union and NATO," the Finnish president's office said on December 12.
On the same day, the politician announced this decision, citing the "critical situation in Ukraine."
Stubb has positive relations with the US president Donald Trump.
- Earlier, Axios' sources said that US leader's special envoy Witkoff and son-in-law Kushner, president Zelensky and the leaders of Germany, France and Britain would take part in the talks in Berlin on December 15.
- A top U.S. official told the media that the Trump administration is allegedly ready to provide Ukraine with a security guarantee based on NATO's collective security article. However, the same peace plan includes the creation of "demilitarized zone" in the Ukrainian Donbas with the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
