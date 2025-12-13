Finnish president cancels trip to the US due to war talks

Stubb announces change of plans for visit to America, citing "critical situation in Ukraine"

Alexander Stubb (Photo: TOMS KALNINS/EPA)

The Finnish president Alexander Stubb canceled his plans to visit the United States to take part in talks on ending the Russian war against Ukraine in Berlin instead, reports public broadcaster Yle.

Stubb was supposed to be in Texas on December 15-16, where he planned to participate in a number of events. However, he will now join discussions on Monday about the peace process in Ukraine.

The talks in Berlin will also be attended by "several other European heads of state and government, as well as high-level representatives of the European Union and NATO," the Finnish president's office said on December 12.

On the same day, the politician announced this decision, citing the "critical situation in Ukraine."

Stubb has positive relations with the US president Donald Trump.