Fire at an oil depot in Feodosia. Russians claim "unsuccessful welding work"

The occupiers claim that the remains of fuel oil in an empty tank are allegedly burning on the territory of the oil depot

Fire in Feodosia (Photo: occupiers' resources)

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea, preceded by explosions in the city. Advisor to the Crimean governor Oleg Kryuchkov allegedly said that welding works were violated.

Information about the fire began to appear around 15:00, and before that, the danger of drones was announced on the occupied peninsula. Local Telegram channels reported hearing explosions.

According to Kryuchkov, "the welding technology was violated" and the fire was "the ignition of an empty tank" in which fuel oil was burning. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the fire occurred in the tank of the Offshore Oil Terminal, where there were diesel fuel residues on an area of 637 square meters.

This terminal is capable of handling about 12 million tons of oil products per year and storing 250,000 tons at the same time.

Fire (Photo: occupiers' resources)