Fire continues at Russian oil depot day after Ukrainian strike – photo

Photo of the damage to the oil depot in the Rostov region on August 18 from local resources

A fire continues for the second day at an oil depot in Russia's Rostov region following a Ukrainian strike, with flames now engulfing at least 10 fuel tanks.

The Russian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty published a corresponding satellite image.

The media posted a new photo from 14:23 on August 19, showing the aftermath of the attack on the Rosrezerv's oil depot near the city of Proletarsk in Russia's Rostov region. Occupiers' resources wrote that as of Monday evening, the fire was still ongoing.

The satellite image shows the fire has continued and spread to at least 10 fuel tanks.

Black smoke from the fire complicates the view:

Photo: Radio Liberty Telegram

On August 18, the General Staff reported a successful strike on the Kavkaz oil depot in the Rostov region near Proletarsk. It was noted that the strike was carried out by forces and means of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other Defense Forces units.

Later, a LIGA.net source in military intelligence reported that the HUR hit the oil depot with Ukrainian-made drones, with detailed results of the facility's damage being clarified.

