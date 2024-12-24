First fatality in Kryvyi Rih missile strike, over 10 injured – photos

Rescuers are still clearing debris at the site, where people may remain trapped

Consequences of the strike on Kryvyi Rih (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

A man was killed in Kryvyi Rih on December 24 after a missile strike hit a residential building, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration. Rescuers pulled him alive from the rubble, but doctors were unable to save him.

This is the first reported fatality from the ballistic missile attack. The number of injured has risen to 13, including a 16-year-old girl. Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih's Defense Council, said debris is being cleared manually, as people may still be trapped under the ruins.

The State Emergency Service reported that the strike destroyed an entrance to a four-story building from the first to the fourth floor, damaging nine shops and over 20 cars. More than 60 rescuers and 14 units of equipment are working on-site.

The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a pretrial investigation into a war crime that caused the man's death.

Updated at 8:45 p.m. Kyiv time: The number of injured has risen to 15, with 10 hospitalized. Three women aged 72, 65, and 42, as well as a 78-year-old man, are in serious condition.