First satellite image of fire at oil terminal in occupied Feodosia released – photo

The Pantsir-S1 air defense system failed to protect the site from a Ukrainian strike

Photo released by Russian media sources showing the aftermath of the attack on the oil depot in Feodosia

The first satellite image of a fire at the sea oil terminal in temporarily occupied Feodosia following a successful Ukrainian strike has been released, with the photos published by the Russian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The "after" photo shows fuel tank fires and thick smoke, making it difficult to assess the full extent of the damage.

Photo before the strike: Radio Liberty Telegram

Photo after the impact: Radio Liberty Telegram

Previously, Radio Free Europe reported that the Russians had created an embankment near the fuel tanks and placed a Pantsir-S1 air defense system there. However, based on the photo, the system did not protect the tanks and may have also avoided damage from the strike.

The location of Pantsir-S1 before the impact is circled in red (Photo: Telegram Radio Svoboda)

The location of Pantsir-S1 after the impact is circled in red (Photo: Telegram Radio Svoboda)

Earlier, Ukraine's General Staff reported that on the night of October 7, Ukrainian forces successfully struck the sea oil terminal in occupied Feodosia.

The military reported that this terminal is the largest in Crimea for handling oil products, which the occupiers have also used to supply their forces.

Ukraine's missile forces carried out the operation in cooperation with other components of the defense forces.

Meanwhile, the illegal occupation administration of Feodosia announced the evacuation of residents from areas near the terminal.