Five journalists were killed in an Israeli missile strike on a hospital in Gaza

IDF promises to conduct an internal investigation into the hospital attack

Mohamed Salam (Photo: Instagram of the journalist)

Israel launched a missile strike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, killing five journalists and injuring one. This was reported by... Associated Press and The Guardian.

Those killed were Hussam al-Masri, who worked for Reuters, Mariam Abu Daggah, who worked for Associated Press, Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Salem, photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha, and Ahmad Abu Aziz from Quds Feed. Another Reuters journalist, Hatem Khaled, was injured in the attack.

According to AP, Israel attacked the hospital twice.

The first rocket hit the top floor of the building. A few minutes later, as journalists and rescuers began to climb to the impact site on the external stairs, a second shell hit the same spot.

In addition to the journalists, about 15 other people died, including rescuers.

IDF (Israel Defense Forces) confirmed strikes on the area of the Nasser Hospital on Monday morning.

The Israel Defense Forces stated that they would conduct an internal investigation into the attack and expressed regret for "any harm caused to bystanders."

The Israeli military stated that it "does not target journalists as such."

Mariam Abu Daggah (Photo: Instagram of the journalist)