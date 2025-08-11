Israeli strike in Gaza kills Al Jazeera journalists. IDF says one of them was working for Hamas
on August 10, five Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli strike near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza. This was reported by Al Jazeera and BBC.
According to Al Jazeera, correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Kreike, as well as cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohamed Nufal and Moamen Aliva were in a tent for journalists near the main gate of the hospital.
In recent posts on the social network H Al-Sharif wrote about concentrated Israeli strikes on the south and east of Gaza City. He also posted a video of the explosions of Israeli rocket attacks.
قصف لا يتوقف..- أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) August 10, 2025
منذ ساعتين والعدوان الإسرائيلي يشتد على مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/yW8PesTkFT
"This is my will and my last message. If these words of mine reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice," it says in the journalist's recent posts.
Al Jazeera's editor-in-chief Mohamed Moawad told the BBC that Al Sharif was an accredited journalist and the "only voice" for the world that knew what was happening in Gaza.
The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that it had struck Anas al-Sharif, by writingthe journalist "headed a terrorist cell in Hamas".
"Prior to the strike, measures were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance and additional reconnaissance," the IDF said in a statement.
They accused journalist Al-Sharif of allegedly posing as a journalist and being "responsible for the subsequent rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and Israeli Defense Forces."
In addition, the Israeli military noted that it had previously "disclosed intelligence" confirming his military affiliation, including "lists of terrorist training courses."
In July, Al Jazeera, together with The United Nations and "Committee to Protect Journalists" published separate statements warning of the danger to al-Sharif's life and calling for his protection.
- Plan gradual military capture of all of Gaza was approved on the morning of August 8 after 10 hours of discussions.
- on August 7, US Secretary of State Rubio said that The United States agrees with Israel's plans regarding the full occupation of Gaza. He also stated that the United States agrees with the need to eliminate the entire Hamas group.
- The Independent reported that the plan to the complete capture of Gaza envisages a siege of the enclave's capital on the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas invasion.
