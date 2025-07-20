Floods and landslides kill 17 people in South Korea, leave 11 missing

In the Republic of Korea, the weather damaged more than 2000 buildings and agricultural land

Photo: Yonhap/EPA

17 people were killed and 11 went missing as a result of heavy rains and landslides that began across South Korea on July 16. This was reported by the country's government, reports Yonhap media.

Most of the victims – 10 dead and four missing – are from the southern county of Sancheong. Rescue efforts are still underway there, and the number of casualties and injured may change.

Heavy rains have been falling on the country since Wednesday. In particular, as of Sunday evening, 793.5 millimeters (79.35 centimeters) of precipitation fell in the aforementioned Sancheong.

The authorities recorded 1999 cases of flooding of roads, landslides and destruction of public facilities, as well as 2238 cases of damage to private property, such as buildings and agricultural land.

A total of 13,492 people were granted shelter in 15 major cities and provinces. 62 flights were canceled.

The authorities expected heavy rains in a number of areas late Sunday, but canceled the highest threat level at 18:00 (12:00 Kyiv time).