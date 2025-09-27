"For blind Hungarian officials". Sibiga shows the route of a drone from Hungary over Transcarpathia
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga showed the route of the Hungarian drone during the intrusion into Ukrainian airspace on September 26. The diplomat's corresponding post published in the social network X.
Sibiga noted that the Armed Forces had collected all the necessary evidence.
"For blind Hungarian officials. The exact route of yesterday's intrusion of a drone from Hungary into Ukrainian airspace. And we are still waiting for Hungary to explain what this object was doing in our airspace," the minister wrote.
- On the evening of September 26, Zelensky said that during a military meeting, Armed Forces Chief Syrsky reported on the arrival of reconnaissance drones in Ukraine on the border with Hungary perhaps they belong to Budapest.
- Previously, these UAVs could have been used to conduct reconnaissance on industrial potential in the border areas. Ukraine borders Hungary only in the Zakarpattia region.
- The Hungarian foreign minister responded to the Ukrainian president's statement by saying that he was "beginning to see something that is not really there." Sibiga responded to him, accusing him of serving the Kremlin.
Comments (0)