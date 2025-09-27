"For blind Hungarian officials". Sibiga shows the route of a drone from Hungary over Transcarpathia

Diplomat shows exact route of drone intrusion into Ukrainian airspace from Hungary on September 26

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga showed the route of the Hungarian drone during the intrusion into Ukrainian airspace on September 26. The diplomat's corresponding post published in the social network X.

Sibiga noted that the Armed Forces had collected all the necessary evidence.

"For blind Hungarian officials. The exact route of yesterday's intrusion of a drone from Hungary into Ukrainian airspace. And we are still waiting for Hungary to explain what this object was doing in our airspace," the minister wrote.