Zelenskyy: Reconnaissance drones flying into Ukraine were spotted on the border with Hungary
Reconnaissance drones have been flying into Ukraine on the border with Hungary, probably belonging to Budapest, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a military meeting.
"The head of the [Oleksandr Syrskyi] the president also reported on recent incidents with drones on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. The Ukrainian military recorded the entry of reconnaissance drones into our airspace, and these are probably Hungarian drones," the head of state said.
According to preliminary data, these UAVs could have been reconnaissance for industrial potential in the border areas of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy noted that he had ordered to check all available information and "immediately report" on each recorded fact.
Ukraine borders Hungary only in the Zakarpattia region.
- In May, the SSU reported that for the first time in its history, it had exposed the Hungarian military intelligence network for spying in Zakarpattia to the detriment of Ukraine's national security. After that, Kyiv and Budapest expelled each other's diplomats, as well as Hungary canceled the meeting with representatives of Ukraine on the rights of their national minority.
- Meanwhile, on September 26, Ukraine, responding to Budapest's actions, banned entry to three high-ranking Hungarian military officers.
