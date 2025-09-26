Zelenskyy: Reconnaissance drones flying into Ukraine were spotted on the border with Hungary

Previously, UAVs could conduct reconnaissance on industrial potential nearby the border in the Transcarpathian region

Photo: Office of the President

Reconnaissance drones have been flying into Ukraine on the border with Hungary, probably belonging to Budapest, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a military meeting.

"The head of the [Oleksandr Syrskyi] the president also reported on recent incidents with drones on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. The Ukrainian military recorded the entry of reconnaissance drones into our airspace, and these are probably Hungarian drones," the head of state said.

According to preliminary data, these UAVs could have been reconnaissance for industrial potential in the border areas of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted that he had ordered to check all available information and "immediately report" on each recorded fact.

Ukraine borders Hungary only in the Zakarpattia region.