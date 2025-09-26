Ukraine bans three Hungarian soldiers from entering the country

Every act of disrespect for Ukraine on the part of Hungary will be met with an adequate response, said Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

In response to Budapest's actions, Ukraine has banned three high-ranking Hungarian military officers from entering Ukraine. This was reported by as follows: Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

"We have banned three high-ranking Hungarian military officers from entering Ukraine. Ours is a mirror response to Hungary's previous unjustified entry ban for our military," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.

He emphasized that every act of disrespect on the part of Hungary will be met with an adequate response, especially disrespect for Ukrainian soldiers.

Sibiga did not name the names of the Hungarian military who were denied entry.