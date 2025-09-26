Ukraine bans three Hungarian soldiers from entering the country
In response to Budapest's actions, Ukraine has banned three high-ranking Hungarian military officers from entering Ukraine. This was reported by as follows: Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.
"We have banned three high-ranking Hungarian military officers from entering Ukraine. Ours is a mirror response to Hungary's previous unjustified entry ban for our military," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.
He emphasized that every act of disrespect on the part of Hungary will be met with an adequate response, especially disrespect for Ukrainian soldiers.
Sibiga did not name the names of the Hungarian military who were denied entry.
- On August 28, Szijjártó said that in response to the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, his government decided to ban a Ukrainian commander from entering Hungary and the entire Schengen zone. However, he did not announce the name of the military.
- Later it became known that it was the commander of the SSF. Magyar himself criticized the current Hungarian government and promised to come to his father's homeland after "them".
- Zelensky also criticized Hungary's decision to impose sanctions on the SSF commander, and Sikorski invited Magyar to Poland, despite Hungary's ban.
- Prior to that, Hungary banned three Ukrainian military leaders from entering its territory, whom it accuses of allegedly being involved in the death of a Hungarian after mobilization.
