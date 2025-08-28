Sikorsky invited Magyar to Poland despite Hungary's sanctions

Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: EPA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslav Sikorsky invited the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi "Magyar" to Poland, despite Hungary's decision to ban him from entering the country. This was stated by Polish Minister wrote on his page in the social network X.

Sikorsky noted that Hungary banned the entry of an ethnic Hungarian, "Magyar," while Russian missiles were attacking Kyiv.

"Commander Magyar: if you need a vacation and Hungary won't let you in, please be our guest in Poland," the minister wrote.