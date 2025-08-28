Sikorsky invited Magyar to Poland despite Hungary's sanctions
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslav Sikorsky invited the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi "Magyar" to Poland, despite Hungary's decision to ban him from entering the country. This was stated by Polish Minister wrote on his page in the social network X.
Sikorsky noted that Hungary banned the entry of an ethnic Hungarian, "Magyar," while Russian missiles were attacking Kyiv.
"Commander Magyar: if you need a vacation and Hungary won't let you in, please be our guest in Poland," the minister wrote.
- on August 28, Sijjarto said that in response to the latest Ukrainian attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, his government decided to ban the Ukrainian commander to enter Hungary and the entire Schengen area. However, he did not name the military officer. Sibiga criticized Budapest's decision.
- Later it became known that it was about commander of the Security Forces. Magyar himself criticized the current Hungarian government and promised to come to his father's homeland after "them."
- On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond to Hungary's decision to ban Magyar from entering the country.
Comments (0)