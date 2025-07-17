Hungary bans entry to three Ukrainian soldiers allegedly "involved" in the death of a Hungarian

Budapest asked the EU to impose sanctions on these Ukrainians

Peter Sijjarto (Photo: Tibor Illyes / EPA)

Hungary has banned three senior Ukrainian officers from entering its territory, whom Budapest accuses of alleged involvement in the death of a Hungarian after being mobilized in Zakarpattia. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó, transmits telex media.

The restriction was applied against:

→ Colonel Vitaliy Tkachenko, Head of the Personnel Department of the Staff of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ Brigadier General Volodymyr Shvedyuk, commander of the troops of the Operational Command "West";

→ Head of the Mobilization Department of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Roman Yuzvenko.

The day before, on July 16, the Hungarian government asked the European Union to add these officers to the sanctions list.