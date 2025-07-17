Hungary bans entry to three Ukrainian soldiers allegedly "involved" in the death of a Hungarian
Hungary has banned three senior Ukrainian officers from entering its territory, whom Budapest accuses of alleged involvement in the death of a Hungarian after being mobilized in Zakarpattia. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó, transmits telex media.
The restriction was applied against:
→ Colonel Vitaliy Tkachenko, Head of the Personnel Department of the Staff of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
→ Brigadier General Volodymyr Shvedyuk, commander of the troops of the Operational Command "West";
→ Head of the Mobilization Department of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Roman Yuzvenko.
The day before, on July 16, the Hungarian government asked the European Union to add these officers to the sanctions list.
- on July 15, Hungarian prime minister Orbán said that demand that the EU impose sanctions against Ukraine over the allegedly fatal beating of a Hungarian in the Zakarpattian mobilization center.
- Formerly in the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied this information: the deceased was a citizen of Ukraine who was legally mobilized on June 14.
- According to the troops, on 18 July, the man left the military unit without permission, and six days later he went to a hospital in Berehove, where he died on 6 July. During the examination, no injuries were allegedly found on him. The forensic report states that the cause of his death was a pulmonary embolism.
- Reacting to the escalation on the part of Hungary, Ukrainian diplomatic spokesman Tykhyi said that if Budapest is concerned about the fate of ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine, then it needs to demand that Russia stop the war.
