Orbán stated that he would raise the issue of "punishing Ukrainian officials for human rights violations" at the EU Council.

Viktor Orbán (Photo: EPA)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that he would demand that the European Union impose sanctions against Ukraine over the alleged fatal beating of a Hungarian man in a territorial recruitment center in Transcarpathia. He said this... wrote on Facebook.

Orbán stated that at the EU Council meeting on July 15, Hungary will raise the issue of including Ukrainian officials in the EU sanctions lists for human rights violations in connection with the death of Iosif Shebeshtenya from Transcarpathia, allegedly as a result of beatings during forced mobilization.

Previously, in the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the information / refuted the information / refuted the claim / refuted the statementThe agency emphasized that the deceased was a citizen of Ukraine, mobilized on June 14 on a legal basis.

According to the Ground Forces, the man left the military unit without his weapon on June 18 without authorization, and six days later sought medical attention at a hospital in Berehove. During the examination, he reportedly showed no signs of physical injury.

The forensic medical examination report states that the cause of his death was pulmonary thromboembolism.