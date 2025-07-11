The diplomatic service responded to Budapest's claims about the alleged death of a Hungarian after mobilization

Georgy Tykhyi (Photo: MFA)

If Hungary is concerned about the fate of ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine, then it should demand that Russia stop the war. This was stated at a briefing by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgy Tykhyi.

He noted that the statements of official Budapest regarding the tragic incident in Transcarpathia sound in favor of the aggressor country.

"The statements of the Hungarian leadership are manipulative, distort the situation that occurred, and play into Russian propaganda," he said.

Tykhyi emphasized that the statements of the Hungarian side do not mention Russia, "as if mobilization in Ukraine exists in a vacuum."

"We would like the Hungarian side to remember that the reason for mobilization in Ukraine is Russian aggression. Ignoring this is illogical and absurd," said Tykhyi.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman urged Hungary not to use the incident for political gain, but to contribute to establishing peace in Ukraine.

"If Hungary is concerned about the fate of ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine, it would be advisable for them to focus their efforts on influencing Russia to stop the shelling first, and then the aggression in general," Tykhyi said.