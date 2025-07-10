The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Budapest's claims that a man was beaten to death by territorial defense force employees.

The information about the beating of Hungarian citizen József Sebeszteny, spread by Budapest, is untrue. No signs of violence were found on his body; the cause of death was pulmonary thromboembolism. reported / announced / notified in the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Iosip Iosipovich Shebestyen was a citizen of Ukraine. He was mobilized on June 14 of this year after passing a medical examination.

On June 15, the man was sent to one of the military units, where he underwent training. On June 18, he left the unit without authorization, and he did not take any weapons with him.

On June 24, Shebeshtyen personally went to the emergency department of the Berehove Central District Hospital. He was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

The man was hospitalized at the regional psychiatric facility in Berehove (according to the inpatient medical record, no physical injuries were detected during the examination).

The medical conclusion indicates that the cause of the man's death, which occurred on July 6, was pulmonary thromboembolism. No signs of violence were found on Shebeshteny's body.

"We categorically reject the allegations of forced mobilization, cruel treatment, or human rights violations by the Territorial Defense Forces or other officials of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Ground Forces added.

They clarified that they are open to a transparent investigation of the circumstances of the incident and support the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.

On July 10th, Hungarian government minister Tamás Mátécsin stated / declared / said, that Ukrainian soldiers allegedly beat a Hungarian man to death in Transcarpathia.

Hungarian media outlets Telex and Mandiner reported / announced / notified, referring to Yosip Shebeshteny.