The Hungarian government announced the detention and deportation of a Ukrainian citizen for alleged "espionage activities." Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi urged the country to "put an end to the senseless anti-Ukrainian hysteria."

"Regarding the detention of a Ukrainian national in downtown Budapest. When evidence runs out, the witch hunt begins. It is high time Hungarian authorities put an end to the senseless anti-Ukrainian hysteria," the official wrote.

On the afternoon of May 10, the Hungarian government published a video showing the detention of a Ukrainian in central Budapest, which was carried out on Friday by officers of the Counter-Terrorism Center (TEK).

The Hungarian National Immigration Authority has banned a man from entering and residing in the country due to his alleged "espionage activities."

"After clarifying the situation, the authorities deported a middle-aged man from Hungary at night, considering that his activities significantly threatened the sovereignty of our country. The person in question previously carried out his work under diplomatic cover, but now his official status has ceased," the country's government claims.