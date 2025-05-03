Orban's office said that Zelensky "must accept" that Hungary is blocking EU integration
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó claims that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "must accept" that Budapest is blocking Ukraine's integration in the European Union. The official posted this on his Facebook page.
"The President of Ukraine must come to terms with the idea that every Hungarian has the right to have his say (This is about a "national poll" in Hungary. – Ed.) in the matter of Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU! Because the fact remains: Ukraine wants to join the association of which we are a member, and not vice versa... Therefore, the tone of voice in Kyiv must be chosen appropriately...", – said Szijjártó.
The official added a screenshot of Zelenskyy's statement to his post that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is doing "very dangerous things."
"We see this and are closely monitoring it. We are communicating with our other partners and giving a signal that what he is doing is dangerous for the EU. He may be against it, but he has no right to take steps to block our accession, because this is the choice of another state. Just as we have no right to interfere in the fate of Hungary," the Interfax-Ukraine agency quotes the head of state.
Decisions on foreign and security policy in the European Union are made unanimously – that is, by all member states of the bloc. Therefore, for Ukraine to join the EU, Budapest's consent is also required.
- On February 14, Hungary blocked the start of the first stage of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union on the rule of law, called "Fundamentals".
- On April 22, Orban took part in national consultations he initiated, where Hungarians are being surveyed about their support for Ukraine's membership in the EU, and voted "against."
- On April 29, Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna stated that the first official dialogue between Ukraine and Hungary took place to resolve problematic issues due to which the Hungarian side blocked negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.
- On May 2, Orban stated that Ukraine's accession to the European Union would allegedly destroy the Hungarian economy, and explained the current problems in the country's economy by the influence of the Russian-Ukrainian war.