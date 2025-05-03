Orban's office said that Zelensky "must accept" that Hungary is blocking EU integration

Peter Sijarto (Photo: Tibor Illyes / EPA)

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó claims that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "must accept" that Budapest is blocking Ukraine's integration in the European Union. The official posted this on his Facebook page.

"The President of Ukraine must come to terms with the idea that every Hungarian has the right to have his say (This is about a "national poll" in Hungary. – Ed.) in the matter of Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU! Because the fact remains: Ukraine wants to join the association of which we are a member, and not vice versa... Therefore, the tone of voice in Kyiv must be chosen appropriately...", – said Szijjártó.

The official added a screenshot of Zelenskyy's statement to his post that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is doing "very dangerous things."

"We see this and are closely monitoring it. We are communicating with our other partners and giving a signal that what he is doing is dangerous for the EU. He may be against it, but he has no right to take steps to block our accession, because this is the choice of another state. Just as we have no right to interfere in the fate of Hungary," the Interfax-Ukraine agency quotes the head of state.

Decisions on foreign and security policy in the European Union are made unanimously – that is, by all member states of the bloc. Therefore, for Ukraine to join the EU, Budapest's consent is also required.