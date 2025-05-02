Orban said that Hungary would go bankrupt due to Ukraine's accession to the EU

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, his country has lost billions of dollars due to the Russian-Ukrainian war

Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the European Union would destroy the Hungarian economy, and attributed the current problems in the country's economy to the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said this on Kossuth Radio, Magyar Nemzet reports .

According to Orban, over the three years of war, Hungary has lost several billion euros, because European Union money is "sent to Ukraine" instead of remaining in the EU.

"Money, including ours, is being taken to Ukraine in wheelbarrows," the Prime Minister said.

Orban said that Brussels is proposing to "jointly take out a huge loan" to finance Ukraine, as EU leaders "know that they are unable to support it on their own."

He emphasized that "it is necessary to prevent Europe from becoming indebted," and therefore it is necessary to "remain firm on the issue of Ukraine."

Viktor Orban called on all Hungarians to express their opinion on Ukraine's accession to the EU and to participate in a national survey on this topic.