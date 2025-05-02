Orban said that Hungary would go bankrupt due to Ukraine's accession to the EU
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the European Union would destroy the Hungarian economy, and attributed the current problems in the country's economy to the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said this on Kossuth Radio, Magyar Nemzet reports .
According to Orban, over the three years of war, Hungary has lost several billion euros, because European Union money is "sent to Ukraine" instead of remaining in the EU.
"Money, including ours, is being taken to Ukraine in wheelbarrows," the Prime Minister said.
Orban said that Brussels is proposing to "jointly take out a huge loan" to finance Ukraine, as EU leaders "know that they are unable to support it on their own."
He emphasized that "it is necessary to prevent Europe from becoming indebted," and therefore it is necessary to "remain firm on the issue of Ukraine."
Viktor Orban called on all Hungarians to express their opinion on Ukraine's accession to the EU and to participate in a national survey on this topic.
- In March, Orban announced a survey among Hungarians on their attitude towards Ukraine's accession to the European Union in early March.
- The questions in the national consultations are often biased, and the vast majority of answers are in line with the government's position. The Hungarian opposition and civil society criticize the national consultations as a means of propaganda.
- On April 22, the Prime Minister of Hungary took part in national consultations initiated by him, where Hungarians are surveyed about their support for Ukraine's membership in the EU, and voted "against."