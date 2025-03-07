Orban announces survey among Hungarians on Ukraine's accession to European Union

The voting results have no legal force, but could be used by the current Hungarian premier for propaganda, according to Politico

Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA / ZOLTAN MATHE)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced a public survey on whether Hungarians support Ukraine joining the European Union, a move almost certain to favor rejection given past polls reflecting government views, Politico reported.

Hungary has consistently opposed EU measures backing Ukraine. At an emergency summit of 27 EU leaders in Brussels on March 6, it was the only country to reject a joint statement on boosting Ukraine’s arms support.

"We have the so-called national consultation scheme, which we use regularly to collect the opinion of the people, so we will use the same scheme just now," Orban said after the summit.

These consultations, conducted by mail, send voters questions with pre-set answer options.

Politico, citing Hungarian media, noted that questions are often biased, and most responses align with the government’s stance. Hungary’s opposition and civil society call these polls propaganda tools.

In 2023, a consultation asked if Hungarians backed Brussels creating "migrant ghettos" in Hungary. Fewer than 20% participated — it’s voluntary — but 99% of respondents opposed it.

Since 2010, Orban’s government has held over 10 such consultations on topics from migration to LGBTQ+ rights.

On January 28, 2025, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc hopes to sway Orban to avoid blocking Ukraine’s EU integration talks.

On February 28, Orban claimed Ukraine’s EU entry would ruin Hungary’s economy.

On March 3, Hungary blocked an EU plan for security guarantees and aid to Ukraine.