Foreign intelligence is aware of 1,100 ships of the "shadow fleet", most of which are under sanctions

The fleet of vessels involved in the transportation of sanctioned Russian oil has added 50 tankers in six months, the SZR says

Tanker (Illustrative photo: Anatoly Maltsev/EPA)

As of December 2025, Russia's "shadow fleet" includes more than 1,000 tankers for the transportation of oil and oil products, 656 vessels are under Ukrainian sanctions, and hundreds more are under US and European sanctions. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service in response to a request from LIGA.net.

"At present, Russia's 'shadow fleet' includes more than 1,100 tankers for the transportation of oil or oil products," the response reads.

The intelligence agency added that over 50 tankers have been added to the fleet of vessels actively involved in the transportation of sanctioned Russian oil in the last six months alone.

Most shadow fleet tankers are registered in three countries: Russia – 14%, Liberia – 11%, and Sierra Leone – 9%.

According to the SZR, 529 vessels are under EU sanctions. 656 vessels are under Ukrainian sanctions. Another 226 ships of the "shadow fleet" are subject to US sanctions.

REFERENCE Russia's "shadow fleet" is a collection of outdated tankers and cargo ships that the aggressor state uses to circumvent international sanctions, primarily to export oil and oil products. Such vessels often change flags, owners and operators, and transship oil at sea, concealing its origin. Most of these ships lack proper insurance and technical control, which increases the risk of accidents and environmental disasters. According to Western analysts, the "shadow fleet" accounts for a significant share of Russia's maritime energy exports after the oil embargo and price ceiling were imposed. The activities of this fleet are one of Russia's key tools for preserving foreign exchange earnings and financing the war against Ukraine.