Foreign Ministry: Ukraine will hold a series of meetings with the USA – some of them will take place today

Georgy Tykhyi (Photo: MFA)

New meetings between Ukraine and the US are planned for next week, some of which will take place today, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgy Tykhyi, announced at a briefing, reports the correspondent. LIGA.net.

"Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs..." Andriy Sybega will have contacts with the American side. But we also have more meetings ahead between Ukraine and the USA at various levels, including next week," the MFA spokesman said.

He did not answer questions about the visit to Ukraine of the US President's special envoy. Kit Kellogg next week, noting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not announce specific visits for security reasons.

"We will wait until the other side is ready to announce it, and also when these visits will actually take place," Tykhyi said.