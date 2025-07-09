Zelenskyy and Kellogg discussed strengthening air defense and new sanctions against Russia

Strengthening Ukraine's air defense and applying additional pressure on the aggressor country are priority issues

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the U.S. President's Special Representative for Ukraine by Kit Kellogg to Rome, where the International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine will take place. Among the issues discussed were strengthening air defense and new sanctions against Russia. This was announced by Zelenskyy. reported / announced / notified / informed / said on Telegram.

The President called the conversation with the US President's Special Envoy "meaningful".

"We discussed the supply of weapons and the strengthening of air defense. Against the backdrop of increased Russian attacks, this is one of the priorities," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that the purchase of American weapons and joint defense production were also discussed in the context of military assistance.

According to him, a separate focus of the conversation was on the issue of sanctions pressure on Russia.

"We understand that stricter restrictions against Russian energy are needed, and especially secondary sanctions against buyers of Russian oil. We hope for progress." the bill by Senators Graham and Blumenthal "in the US Congress," – Zelenskyy wrote.

He stressed that the new sanctions "can certainly force Russia to think more about peace."