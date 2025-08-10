Foreign Ministry warns Fico against attempts to raise his party's rating through anti-Ukrainian statements

Slovak Prime Minister speaks negatively about Ukraine in the context of the planned meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Robert Fico (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary/EPA)

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico against using unfriendly folklore allegories and attempts to boost his ratings through such statements. This is how the foreign ministry reacted to another anti-Ukrainian statement by the Slovak prime minister regarding the upcoming meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is convinced that after more than three years of full-scale Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, Fico has not realized the true reasons for the invasion, as well as the danger posed by flirting with Russia.

"It is regrettable that the head of government of a European Union member state allows himself to use openly offensive rhetoric against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who are heroically fighting Russian aggression every day, deterring it on their land in the interests of the security of the whole of Europe. We warn against the use of unfriendly folklore allegories and attempts to increase the political ratings of their party through such statements," the statement reads.

The ministry called Fico's words frivolous, insulting the memory of the dead, the suffering of millions of Ukrainian families and the sacrifice of those fighting for freedom.

At the same time, Ukraine appreciates the support of its international partners who consistently defend the principles of territorial integrity of sovereign states, the rule of international law and the preservation of global order.

Against this backdrop, Fico's statements are discordant with the spirit of good neighborliness, solidarity, and mutual respect that the Slovak people have demonstrated toward Ukraine throughout this time. Therefore, the Prime Minister of the country insults his own people with his statements, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states.

Fico made an anti-Ukrainian statement on his Facebook page , commenting on the meeting between Putin and Trump scheduled for August 15.

"Everyone already knows that the conflict has serious roots in recent history, that it has no military solution. Everyone already knows that Ukraine's membership in NATO is impossible, everyone already knows that Ukraine was used by the West to try to weaken Russia, which failed and for which Ukraine will obviously have to pay dearly," the Slovak prime minister said.

According to him, one African truth remains relevant in this case as well.

"Do you remember the old African truth that I love to repeat? Whether elephants are fighting or having sex, the grass always suffers. No matter how the elephant talks end on August 15, the grass will suffer – in this case, Ukraine," Fico added.

He also claims that the war could have been ended in April 2022, but several Western politicians "prevented it with their own bodies".

The Slovak prime minister is known for his anti-Ukrainian statements and friendship with Putin.

On February 13, Fico made a scandalous statement on the settlement of the war, calling the EU and Ukraine "losers." He accompanied the publication with a photo with the Russian dictator.