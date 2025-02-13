Slovak PM Fico posts photo with Putin, calls Ukraine and EU 'losers'

Robert Fico believes that only Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will participate in the negotiations to resolve the war

Robert Fico (Photo: Jakub Gavlak/EPA)

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico sparked controversy with a Facebook post criticizing the European Union and Ukraine, labeling them "losers" in their handling of the Russo-Ukrainian war. The post was accompanied by a photo of Fico with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fico stated that he has held a different view on the war since its beginning, contrasting with the majority of EU premiers. While acknowledging Russia's breach of international law, he suggested that Russia had serious security reasons for its actions.

"I supported all peace plans and an immediate ceasefire. When it was on the table in April 2022, the West denied it to Ukraine. Because it naively believed that continuing the war would weaken Russia politically and economically," Fico wrote.

"In terms of failures, the EU is next to Ukraine," Fico added, arguing that Europe allegedly has no opinion on fundamental issues of foreign policy, and in the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine, "it only blindly copied the administration of the 46th US President Joe Biden."

"In the EU, we have no idea what is really happening in U.S.-Russia relations, which are decisive for ending the military conflict. I wonder if it sounds a bit confused when some EU member states and institutions demand a seat at the peace talks today," Fico continued.

The official mentioned that U.S. President Donald Trump, after speaking with Putin, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to inform him of what to expect, but did not communicate with EU leaders.

"The EU will have to sober up from its military madness and realize that it must be sovereign in its views and attitudes to survive. Otherwise, it will fall into a deep crisis," Fico asserted.

He predicted that only Trump and Putin would participate in negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine. Fico also claimed that Trump would demand Ukraine return funds provided by Biden and force Europe to buy more U.S. gas and oil, as well as increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.

"Putin will retain the territory in Ukraine that he militarily controls and ensure that Ukraine never joins NATO. And Ukraine? It will lose a third of its territory, its resources, never join NATO, and have foreign armies on its soil," Fico stated.

He concluded by urging the EU to actively work towards shaping its future, rather than relying on current global arrangements.

Fico emphasized that this is what he allegedly talked about with the Russian dictator.

Photo: Robert Fico's Facebook account

On February 13, 2025, foreign ministers from France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, the EU, and Ukraine issued a statement emphasizing the need for Europe's participation in future negotiations regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

That same day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán criticized Europe's demand to be involved in the peace talks.