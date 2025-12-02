Former Deputy Minister of Energy and Vice President of Energoatom Sheik detained

The detainee (Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine)

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office have detained the former interim first vice president of Energoatom and former first deputy energy minister. About reported attorney general Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to the source LIGA.net in law enforcement, we are talking about Yuriy Sheiko, who was appointed deputy Herman Galushchenko (then Minister of Energy) in August 2024.

The detainee is being prepared to be served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of property by abuse of office on a large scale. They are also preparing documents for choosing a preventive measure.

According to Kravchenko, it is about manipulations during the conclusion of the contract of compulsory insurance of civil liability for nuclear damage, a document that directly concerns the country's nuclear safety.

The investigation established that on August 1, 2022, the official entered into an insurance contract with PJSC Prosto-Strakhovanie for UAH 105.6 million. On August 12 of the same year, he signed an additional agreement and increased the amount to UAH 130.9 million without any economic grounds, citing the alleged decision of the German reinsurer JSP.

The Prosecutor General noted that the fact of artificial overstatement of the cost was confirmed by internal audits, documentary audits and forensic economic expertise. The result showed an overstatement of the cost of services by UAH 18.6 million, which is the amount that was actually withdrawn from the company.

Kravchenko noted that this is not just corruption and economic issues, but a matter of national security. Investigators, while studying the ownership structure of PJSC Prosto-Strakhovanie, managed to find a chain of affiliated companies leading to the Russian financial sector.

The investigation established that the main owner of Prosto-Strakhovanie is Cyprus-based LAVIDIA LIMITED with almost 100% of the authorized capital. Two other minority shareholders are PJSC Life and Pension and a Ukrainian citizen.

Then there is a chain of companies from Cyprus that hold similar corporate rights and are associated with LAVIDIA LIMITED. Through it, we managed to reach an Armenian citizen who controlled part of the operations and a subsidiary of R-Inter (formerly RESO-Inter).

In the end, all of this leads to one financial group – the Russian holding company RESO, whose ultimate beneficiaries are Russian citizens. There is also a Russian among the shareholders of PJSC Life and Pension – the president of the Russian holding company Resso.

"This is a classic scheme of concealing the ultimate beneficiaries through foreign jurisdictions and shell companies. And in times of war, any hidden ties with Russian capital in strategically important areas are especially dangerous," Kravchenko summarized.