Former judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court sentenced to prison for bribery

The investigation and consideration of the case have been ongoing since 2018.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has sentenced a former judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court for receiving a large amount of illegal benefit. She was sentenced to five and a half years in prison, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported .

The judge was caught receiving an improper benefit from the deputy director for commercial affairs of one of the enterprises for making the necessary decisions in the case.

The court found her guilty of extorting and receiving an illegal benefit by an official on a large scale and sentenced her to five years and six months in prison with the confiscation of all property belonging to her.

The convicted woman was also deprived of the right to hold positions in state authorities for a period of three years. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from five to 10 years.

The court's verdict enters into force thirty days from the date of its pronouncement, unless it is appealed.

According to the Anti-Corruption Center, this is former judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Olena Vlasenkova.

The SAPO caught her receiving an illegal benefit of $2,000 in May 2018.

As the Center noted, this was part of a bribe totaling $10,000 from a firm that was appealing the Ministry of Ecology's cancellation of its license to operate with hazardous waste.

According to the High Council of Justice, in June 2021, Vlasenkov was brought to disciplinary responsibility and dismissed from his position.