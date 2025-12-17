Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine searched in France at the request of the SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation stated that the French side had grounds to detain the former Prosecutor General

Sviatoslav Piskun (Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA)

On Wednesday, December 17, the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine was searched in France. About this LIGA.net the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation reported. The publication Mirror of the week with reference to unnamed interlocutors, writes that it is about Sviatoslav Piskun.

The searches of the former official were conducted by French law enforcement officers at the request of the SBI, the bureau said.

"In the course of the searches, the French side had grounds to detain the former Prosecutor General," the agency said.

The SBI did not name the former official whose home was searched, but promised to make the details public later.

Earlier, ZN, citing unnamed interlocutors in the investigative bodies, wrote that on December 16, searches were conducted at the villa of former Prosecutor General Piskun in the suburbs of Nice, where he lives with his family. And on December 17, searches were conducted at the notary's office, which formalized the purchase of the property by the former official.

According to media interlocutors, the investigative actions were carried out in the case of possible receipt of undue benefits for the closure of criminal proceedings on the attempted murder of a lawyer, in which a businessman is a suspect Ihor Kolomoisky.

In August 2003, an attempt was made on the life of lawyer Serhiy Karpenko. Four men stabbed him in the chest and hit him in the head with a metal rod. The lawyer managed to survive, and the perpetrators of the crime were detained and sentenced to six to 12 years in prison.

In 2005, a criminal case was opened against Kolomoisky over the assassination attempt. The investigation considered the version that Karpenko's murder was ordered because he refused to follow the businessman's instructions in a corporate dispute over Dniprospetsstal, so that the plant would come under the oligarch's control. However, the case was closed the same year.

Piskun served as Prosecutor General three times – in 2002-2003, 2004-2005 and 2007. From 2007 to 2012, he was a Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the VI convocation, elected on the lists of Party of Regions.

May 8, 2024, the police informed Kolomoisky on suspicion of organizing a contract killing. It was about the attempted murder of Karpenko. At that time, Kolomoisky had already been in a pre-trial detention center on another case.

The next day, during a court hearing, the businessman categorically rejected suspicion of involvement in this crime.