Fortifications of ZSU. Defense lines are being built in Rivne Oblast, near Belarus – photos

Construction is underway in "clear coordination" with the military, said the head of the regional administration

Photo: Facebook Oleksandr Koval

In the north of Rivne Oblast, which borders Belarus, the construction of defense lines is taking place, as was reported by the head of the regional administration, Oleksandr Koval.

The construction of fortifications in the north of the region is taking place in "clear coordination" with the military: non-explosive obstacles and platoon strongholds are being built, according to him.

In particular, builders are carrying out earthworks, arranging communication trenches and other things, the official said.

Koval stated that the work is being done according to schedule.

Photo: Facebook Oleksandr Koval

Photo: Facebook Oleksandr Koval

Photo: Facebook Oleksandr Koval

Photo: Facebook Oleksandr Koval

Read also: Ukraine to increase number of border troops – both for wartime and after it, says Zelenskyy