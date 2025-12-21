France announces preparations for a possible dialog with Putin. Promises of "transparency" for Ukraine

The Elysee Palace said it would soon decide in what format to communicate with Russia in the future

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: facebook.com/elysee.fr)

France welcomes Russian dictator's position Vladimir Putin about "readiness for dialogue" with the president Emmanuel Macron. They promise "full transparency" for Ukraine, transmits BFM TV.

The Elysee Palace said that Putin was "willing" to talk to the French president. A decision on the terms of the dialog will be made in the coming days.

"We welcome the Kremlin's public endorsement of this approach. In the coming days, we will decide on the best way forward," the palace said.

The French government also promised to negotiate with Russia in "full transparency" with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Europe. The palace noted that it still wants "a lasting and long-term peace" for Ukraine.

"The invasion of Ukraine and the stubbornness of President Putin put an end to any possibility of dialogue. Now that the prospect of a ceasefire and peace talks is becoming clearer, it is again useful to talk to Putin," the French officials said.