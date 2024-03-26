France to soon deliver 78 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine

French Defense Minister says the country will also prepare 80,000 shells for Ukraine in 2024

Caesar self-propelled howitzer (Photo: EPA)

France will soon deliver 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, announced in January, stated French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, as reported by the Associated Press.

France promised to manufacture 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers for the needs of the Ukrainian army in January of this year and will deliver them soon. France, Ukraine, and Denmark have agreed on financing for the self-propelled 155-mm Caesar howitzers, which will allow Paris to "quickly deliver" them to meet Ukraine's urgent needs in its war with Russia.

The head of the Ministry of Defense stated that France plans to deliver 80,000 shells for 155-mm guns to Ukraine this year. He said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Paris has transferred 30,000 shells to Ukraine.

Lecornu added that France is working to find available stocks of gunpowder and ammunition that could be purchased from countries outside the European Union.

