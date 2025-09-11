From now on, all VLKs in Ukraine will be held according to a single standard

The procedure for passing the VLK has also been simplified for those outside Ukraine

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: t.me/svyrydenkoy)

Military medical commissions for all the Defense Forces will be held according to a single standard. This was announced on September 10 by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after a government meeting.

According to her, the rules of military medical examination of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will now apply to the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard and the State Protection Department.

All these structures will use a single Schedule of Diseases to determine fitness for service. Medical examinations will be conducted in the bodies' own medical facilities, and if they are not available, in civilian hospitals under contracts.

In addition, the government has simplified the passage of medical and military medical examinations, including remotely. This applies to the military and victims who have been treated abroad for a long time (12 months or more) and cannot undergo an examination in Ukraine.