FT: EU creates new intelligence unit under Ursula von der Leyen

In response to Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Commission is creating a new intelligence unit to coordinate data collection and sharing between EU countries

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: ERA)

The European Commission has started creating a new intelligence unit under the leadership of President Ursula von der Leyen. This is reported by Financial Times, citing four people familiar with the plans.

The new body, which will be formed within the European Commission's General Secretariat, plans to involve intelligence officers from EU countries and collect data for joint use in the interests of the bloc's security.

The decision to create the new unit comes in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and signals from the US that it may be reducing its support for European security. One FT source said the EU needs to better pool intelligence from member states to be useful to partners.

At the same time, the idea of a new unit is causing concern in the EU diplomatic service, which oversees the Intelligence and Situation Center (Intcen). Officials fear a duplication of functions and a threat to the existence of the existing center. The plan has not yet been agreed upon by all 27 member states, and some capitals are expected to oppose the expansion of the Commission's intelligence powers .

Intelligence sharing between EU countries has historically been a sensitive issue. Large powers such as France have traditionally been cautious about sharing sensitive information, and the emergence of pro-Russian governments in some countries, such as Hungary, has further complicated cooperation.