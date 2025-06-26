FT: Europe believes Iran retained most of its enriched uranium stockpile after US strikes.

US may not have destroyed Iran's enriched uranium stockpile after strike, European officials believe.

Iran's Fordo nuclear facility (Photo: Flickr)

Preliminary intelligence assessments provided to European governments suggest that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium remains largely intact after the US strikes on its main nuclear facilities. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing two officials.

Intelligence data indicates that the 408 kilograms of uranium, enriched to nearly weapons-grade levels, were not stored at the Fordo plant at the time of the American attack on June 22.