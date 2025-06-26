FT: Europe believes Iran retained most of its enriched uranium stockpile after US strikes.
Preliminary intelligence assessments provided to European governments suggest that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium remains largely intact after the US strikes on its main nuclear facilities. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing two officials.
Intelligence data indicates that the 408 kilograms of uranium, enriched to nearly weapons-grade levels, were not stored at the Fordo plant at the time of the American attack on June 22.
It is estimated that the supplies were dispersed to several other locations even before the American strikes on the plant.
According to sources, EU governments are still awaiting a full intelligence report on the extent of the damage to Fordow. They say that one of the initial reports spoke of "extensive damage, but not complete destruction."
"If Tehran has stockpiled enriched uranium and deployed advanced centrifuges at hidden facilities, it could still have the potential to produce weapons," experts note.
According to three officials briefed on the talks, the U.S. has not provided European allies with definitive intelligence information about Iran's residual nuclear capabilities after the strikes.
They also did not outline exactly how they plan to build relations with Tehran further.On the night of June 22, the US joined the Israeli operation against Iran and attacked the nuclear facilities of "Fordo", "Natanz" and "Isfahan". According to Fox News, 30 Tomahawk missiles and five to six bunker-busting bombs may have been used for this purpose .On June 24, Trump stated that it would have been an honor for him to destroy all of Iran's nuclear facilities and potential, and then stop the war.However, US intelligence believes that the strikes on Iran did not destroy the main components of the country's nuclear program , CNN reports.On June 25, Trump criticized Western media for "downplaying" the success of his attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.