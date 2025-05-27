FT: France and Britain believe deployment of Western troops in Ukraine is still possible

One European official told the publication that the plan to send troops is "dead"

Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer (Photo: Ludovic Marin/EPA)

France and the United Kingdom believe that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine after the end of hostilities is still possible, while Germany is more skeptical. This was reported by the newspaper Financial Times with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

The article says that with Washington's commitment to Ukraine's security apparently waning, the leaders of France, Britain and Germany are increasingly divided over how much military support can be provided to Kyiv after the war.

France and Britain, the two initiators of the so-called "coalition of the willing," insist that the original plan to deploy troops to Ukraine is still feasible.

Other countries, including Germany, are more skeptical, as the United States still does not promise to support the contingent.

FT sources say that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron continue to support the proposal to send in troops to keep Europe involved in the ceasefire talks and to keep Ukrainian morale up, as well as to demonstrate their commitment to US President Donald Trump .

One European official said the troop plan is "dead" because it is "absurd without Trump's help, and he is unwilling to provide it".

However, the French diplomat denied that reports of the proposal's failure were "not only greatly exaggerated" but "completely untrue," adding that the countries were still working on plans "at a normal pace".