FT reports alleged massive Russian offensive plans in summer; Ukrainian response

Russia may be planning a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine in the summer of 2024, the Financial Times reported, citing allegedly unnamed "Ukrainian forces," but Ukrainian military intelligence has said this is not Ukraine's assessment.

Journalists suggested that the objective of the new Russian offensive could be the full occupation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Allegedly, attempts to seize Kharkiv and Kyiv are also not ruled out.

FT reported that, according to the assessment of American intelligence, the ultimate goal of dictator Vladimir Putin in Ukraine has not changed — it is the complete conquest of the country and subjugation of the Ukrainian people.

The U.S. document reportedly explains why Russia continues to attack on the eastern front. At the same time, a Western official told the publication that the prospects for a breakthrough on both sides of the front in 2024 are slim.

LIGA.net sought comment from Andriy Chernyak, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR). He stated, "This is not our assessment. It is not very appropriate to comment on FT."

