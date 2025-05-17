FT: Putin refuses to discuss 22-point peace plan and Vitkoff changes his mind about flying to Russia

The plan was reportedly discussed in detail by the US and Ukraine on May 9

Steve Witkoff (Photo: EPA/FRANCIS CHUNG)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to discuss the 22-point peace plan developed by the United States, Ukraine and Europe. For this reason, US special envoy Steve Witkoff has postponed his next visit to Moscow, , unnamed sources told Financial Times.

According to three people briefed on the discussions, senior officials told Witkoff on May 9 that Putin was unwilling to discuss the plan.

According to the sources, these 22 points were discussed in detail on May 9 during a telephone conversation between Ukrainian and American officials, namely, the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and the head of the Defense Ministry Rustem Umerov, , as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, , Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Vitkoff.

The sources said Putin's disagreement led to Vitkoff postponing previous plans to meet with the Russian leader this week. And a person close to Mr. Vitkoff said a fifth trip was not planned.