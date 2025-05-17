FT: Putin refuses to discuss 22-point peace plan and Vitkoff changes his mind about flying to Russia
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to discuss the 22-point peace plan developed by the United States, Ukraine and Europe. For this reason, US special envoy Steve Witkoff has postponed his next visit to Moscow, , unnamed sources told Financial Times.
According to three people briefed on the discussions, senior officials told Witkoff on May 9 that Putin was unwilling to discuss the plan.
According to the sources, these 22 points were discussed in detail on May 9 during a telephone conversation between Ukrainian and American officials, namely, the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and the head of the Defense Ministry Rustem Umerov, , as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, , Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Vitkoff.
The sources said Putin's disagreement led to Vitkoff postponing previous plans to meet with the Russian leader this week. And a person close to Mr. Vitkoff said a fifth trip was not planned.
- on April 25, Reuters published the full text of Trump's "Peace Plan". It includes Ukraine without Crimea, but with the Nuclear Power Plant.
- On May 13, Vitkoff said that Trump had given Russia and Ukraine an ultimatum for direct talks.
- On May 16, Macron said that Trump plans to talk to Russia about talks, Ukraine is waiting for Moscow's response.