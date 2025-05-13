Trump gives Russia and Ukraine an ultimatum for direct talks – Witkoff
U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Russia and Ukraine to hold direct talks, otherwise Washington will be forced to end its attempts to end the war. This was stated to the portal Breitbart News by Trump's special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff .
"The president has given an ultimatum to both sides that without these direct talks, if they don't happen quickly, he thinks the United States should walk away from this conflict, whatever that means, and just stay out," he said .
Vitkoff emphasizes that this is "not our war," but at the same time, the US is doing everything possible to end it.
"And the way to do that is through a ceasefire: all sides stop the violence, and then we work together to address key issues. I believe that this is possible," added the US Special Envoy .
- At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian dictator
Vladimir Putinoffered Ukraine to resume direct talks without preconditions in Istanbul on May 15..
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said
that Moscow must first agree to a ceasefire starting May 12, and then Kyiv is ready to meet. The same position was again European leaders and eventually .
- Later, Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet with Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there. Trump allowed that he could also fly to the talks, although Putin has not yet said whether he will attend.