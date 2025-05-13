Trump gives Russia and Ukraine an ultimatum for direct talks – Witkoff

According to the US President's special envoy, both countries must first cease fire

Steve Witkoff (Photo: ERA/FRANCIS CHUNG)

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Russia and Ukraine to hold direct talks, otherwise Washington will be forced to end its attempts to end the war. This was stated to the portal Breitbart News by Trump's special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff .

"The president has given an ultimatum to both sides that without these direct talks, if they don't happen quickly, he thinks the United States should walk away from this conflict, whatever that means, and just stay out," he said .

Vitkoff emphasizes that this is "not our war," but at the same time, the US is doing everything possible to end it.

"And the way to do that is through a ceasefire: all sides stop the violence, and then we work together to address key issues. I believe that this is possible," added the US Special Envoy .