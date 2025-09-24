G7 and EU discussed additional economic restrictions on Russia

The G7 and Kallas considered, in particular, measures against Moscow's intermediaries from third countries

Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The G7 foreign ministers and the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas during a meeting at the UN General Assembly, discussed the introduction of new economic restrictions against the aggressor country of Russia. The relevant joint statement was published by the government of Canada, which holds the G7 presidency.

"We discussed imposing further economic costs on Russia, including taking action against third country enablers. We welcome ongoing discussions between G7 finance ministers on further leveraging [frozen] Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine," the document says.

In addition, members of the Group of Seven and the EU's chief of diplomacy expressed "concerns" about Russia's recent airspace violations in Estonia, Poland і Romania and called the incidents "unacceptable" and a threat to international security.

"We underscored our ongoing commitment to work together to achieve a durable peace and a strong, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine, by continuing to coordinate with the United States to provide Ukraine with robust and credible security guarantees", the joint statement also reads.

The Group of Seven includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.