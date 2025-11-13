G7 calls for the start of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia based on the current front line

The G7 countries and the European Union said that the current front line could be a starting point for possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

The G7 countries and the European Union have stated the need to use the current front line as a starting point for possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This was reported by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada .

"We agreed that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow," the statement reads.

The participants reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. The joint statement emphasizes that international borders cannot be changed by force, and an immediate ceasefire is a prerequisite for stabilizing the situation.

Ministers reaffirmed their readiness to increase economic pressure on Russia and take measures against countries and companies that contribute to the financing of Russian military actions.

The document also condemns the military assistance Russia receives from Iran and the DPRK, as well as the supply of Chinese dual-use components used in the production of Russian weapons.

G7 countries discussed the possibility of coordinated use of frozen Russian assets to further support Ukraine.

The need to protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure after the next Russian attacks was emphasized, as it is critical for the stability of the Ukrainian economy and energy supply to the population.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States - with the participation of the EU High Representative Kaja Kallas took place on November 11-12 in Ontario.

Representatives of Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine also joined the discussions. The main topics included maritime security, strategic resources, economic sustainability and energy security.