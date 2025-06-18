G7 leaders agree on joint communiqué on Russia-Ukraine war

The statement was adopted despite concerns that consensus would not be reached due to differences with the US over Ukraine.

G7 summit in Canada (Photo: FILIPPO ATTILI/EPA)

The leaders of the G7 countries adopted a joint communiqué following the summit held in Canada on June 15-17. The document supports diplomatic efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and increase pressure on Russia.

In particular, G7 leaders expressed support for US President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

They recognized that Ukraine had committed to an unconditional ceasefire and agreed that Russia should do the same.

"G7 leaders are determined to consider all options for maximum pressure on Russia, including financial sanctions," the statement said.

It is also noted that the G7 leaders met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss their support for a strong and sovereign Ukraine, including funding for defense, recovery, and reconstruction.

Bloomberg previously reported that the G7 countries will not attempt to reach consensus on a joint communiqué due to significant differences with the United States on a number of issues, including the Russian-Ukrainian war.