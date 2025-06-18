SBI: Kyiv region: Officers concealed the fact of military man's suicide, and his family received UAH 15 million

The family of the victim illegally received UAH 15 million as a result of the fraud

Suspect (SBI)

Two officers of one of the military units in Kyiv region have been notified of suspicion of concealing the fact of a military man's suicide and distorting the results of the investigation. This was reported by State Bureau of Investigation.

It is about the former first deputy commander of a military unit and one of the members of the commission of inquiry.

The investigation found that the officials, while conducting the investigation, deliberately failed to investigate all the circumstances of the soldier's death. They were aware of the fact of suicide, but drew up and signed a falsified report stating that the soldier had died while performing a combat mission.

On the basis of forged documents, the family of the deceased unjustifiably received a payment from the state in the amount of UAH 15 million.

Former officials were served with a notice of suspicion of intentional dereliction of duty, which caused serious consequences. The state suffered losses of UAH 15 million.