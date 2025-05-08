General Freuding: Russia is betting on our indecision more than on its own strength

German military officer compared the Russian-Ukrainian war to World War II and called on the allies to unite as they did 80 years ago

Major General Christian Freuding (Photo: United24)

Russia hopes to exploit the differences between Ukraine's allies to win the war it has started and disrupt the world order. To counter this, democracies need to demonstrate unity and determination. This opinion was expressed by the head of the special staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Major General Christian Freuding, during the 17th annual Kyiv Security Forum, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.

"Russian aggression in Ukraine is not an isolated conflict. It is a test of the entire democratic order. And if we fail to respond clearly and forcefully, we will send a dangerous message that borders can be redrawn by brute force and that democracies will falter when authoritarianism increases," he said.

Freuding stressed that unity is not a given, but the result of a conscious choice. He recalled that in the 1940s the Allies had political differences, but they united to confront a common threat – Nazi Germany.

"Alliances become stronger, and they gain strength, if they are able to overcome their political differences and focus on a common goal. And that goal is to restore a just peace and preserve freedom. Today, the moral core is the same," the Major General said.

He emphasized that if, due to "fatigue, economic problems, or political differences," the allies break their support for Ukraine, they will betray their historical legacy.

"And let's not forget, Russia is betting on our indecision more than on its own strength," he stressed.

Freuding also added that concrete actions are needed, not just declarations.

"Determination must go beyond rhetoric. This does not mean constant and increased military support. It means tougher sanctions and a willingness to bear the economic costs of defending our values," he said.