General Staff denies encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region

The military stressed that there was no such threat

Illustrative photo by Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces

Reports of Ukrainian units being "encircled" by Russian forces in the Kursk region are false—such claims are made for political purposes and to pressure Ukraine and its partners, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Telegram.

According to the General Staff, the situation has not significantly changed over the past day, with fighting continuing in the operational zone of the Kursk military group.

The military noted that Defense Forces units had regrouped, withdrawn to more advantageous defensive positions, and were carrying out their assigned tasks in the Kursk region. "Our troops are repelling enemy assaults and inflicting effective fire damage with all available weapons," the statement said.

Since the start of March 14, there have been 13 combat engagements in the Kursk sector, with no threat of Ukrainian forces being encircled, the General Staff wrote.

The Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState also reports no encirclement in the Kursk sector. According to its map, Ukrainian forces maintain access to the border.

Map: Deepstate