German Defense Minister: Trump did not influence Putin enough in conversation
US President Donald Trump made mistakes in negotiations with Russia and did not have enough influence during a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to Deutschlandfunk radio station on May 21.
"I suspect that he misjudged his position in the negotiations," he said .
According to Pistorius, the American president will later realize that the Russian dictator cannot be persuaded solely through personal negotiations. He believes that Putin is still trying to buy time and is not really interested in a ceasefire.
German minister calls 17th EU sanctions package against Russia "a step in the right direction" but calls for tougher measures and significant increase in pressure on Moscow, especially from the US.
- on May 20, Trump said after a conversation with Putin that he has a red line in his head, but he will not voice it.
- US Secretary of State Rubio said, that Trump did not make any concessions to Putin in a telephone conversation.
- On May 21, it was reported that Pope is ready to hold the next talks between Ukraine and Russia in the Vatican.