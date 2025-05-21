German Defense Minister: Trump did not influence Putin enough in conversation

According to Pistorius, Trump will later realize that Putin cannot be convinced by dialogue alone

Boris Pistorius (Photo: EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI)

US President Donald Trump made mistakes in negotiations with Russia and did not have enough influence during a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to Deutschlandfunk radio station on May 21.

"I suspect that he misjudged his position in the negotiations," he said .

According to Pistorius, the American president will later realize that the Russian dictator cannot be persuaded solely through personal negotiations. He believes that Putin is still trying to buy time and is not really interested in a ceasefire.

German minister calls 17th EU sanctions package against Russia "a step in the right direction" but calls for tougher measures and significant increase in pressure on Moscow, especially from the US.