Rubio: Trump did not make concessions to Putin in phone call

US Secretary of State does not rule out that Trump may impose sanctions against Russia

Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

US President Donald Trump did not make any concessions to Russia during a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on May 19. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Senate hearing on May 20.

According to him, Putin woke up today and "nothing has changed": sanctions are still in effect, and military aid continues to flow to Ukraine.

Secretary of State rejects claim that Trump's return to the White House has given Putin more incentive to gain territory.

"He hasn't made a single concession," Rubio said of Putin, responding to Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

She said that thanks to China's support and Trump's "weakening of leverage," Putin does not feel the need to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

As for imposing sanctions against Russia, Rubio said Trump believes that in this case, the Russians will stop talking. And it is "useful for the United States to talk to them and push them to the negotiating table." But he did not rule out such a step .

"If it does become clear that the Russians are not interested in a peace deal and just want to continue the war, it could very well get to that point," Rubio said .