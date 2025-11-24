German Foreign Minister: Problematic issues regarding Europe and NATO are excluded from the "peace plan"

According to Johannes Wadefuhl, the negotiations on Trump's plan were positive due to the removal of certain provisions from the document

German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl called the talks in Geneva between the US and Ukraine on the 28-point plan positive because all issues related to Europe and NATO were excluded. About this reports Deutschlandfunk.

"All problematic issues related to Europe, including those related to NATO, were excluded from this plan," he said.

Vadefoul also reminded that European countries have repeatedly stated that "any agreement should not be reached without the participation of Europeans and Ukrainians."