German Foreign Minister: Problematic issues regarding Europe and NATO are excluded from the "peace plan"
German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl called the talks in Geneva between the US and Ukraine on the 28-point plan positive because all issues related to Europe and NATO were excluded. About this reports
"All problematic issues related to Europe, including those related to NATO, were excluded from this plan," he said.
Vadefoul also reminded that European countries have repeatedly stated that "any agreement should not be reached without the participation of Europeans and Ukrainians."
- on November 23, the media published the text of a proposal for a draft US "peace plan." You can read it here here.
- After the talks in Geneva, Ukraine and the United States agreed updated framework document on the peace plan.
- About the "peace plan" said german Chancellor. He noted that Russia would not return to the G8 format despite the presence of such a clause in the document.
