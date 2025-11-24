Russia's return to the G8 is possible only if there is consensus, but, according to the German Chancellor, only the United States wants this

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (Photo: ERA / Fabian Strauch)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Russia will not return to the G8 format, despite the presence of such a clause in the US President's "peace plan" Donald Trump. He made this statement at a press conference after the G20 summit in Johannesburg, reports DW.

"At the moment, I don't see any willingness among the six current members of the G7 that are not America to accept Russia back into the group," he said.

The Chancellor emphasized that a return to the G8 format is possible only if there is full consensus of all participants. According to Merz, no one in the G7, except the United States, wants this. There are also no prerequisites for a return.

A similar position was previously voiced by the President of France Emmanuel Macron. He noted that today there are no grounds to restore Russia's membership in the group.

REFERENCE The G7 or Group of Seven is an association of governments of the seven most economically developed countries in the world. It includes the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Canada. The leaders of the countries regularly hold summits to discuss key issues.



