Merz rejected Russia's return to the G8. This is one of the points of the US "peace plan"
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Russia will not return to the G8 format, despite the presence of such a clause in the US President's "peace plan" Donald Trump. He made this statement at a press conference after the G20 summit in Johannesburg, reports DW.
"At the moment, I don't see any willingness among the six current members of the G7 that are not America to accept Russia back into the group," he said.
The Chancellor emphasized that a return to the G8 format is possible only if there is full consensus of all participants. According to Merz, no one in the G7, except the United States, wants this. There are also no prerequisites for a return.
A similar position was previously voiced by the President of France Emmanuel Macron. He noted that today there are no grounds to restore Russia's membership in the group.
Until 2014, the group included Russia. The country was excluded after the occupation of Crimea.
- the US "peace plan", developed in consultation with the Russians, includes 28 points, including return Russia to the G8.
- The media published the text of the European counter-proposal to the draft plan. It includes a clause return Russia has been invited to join the G8, but the country must pay for Ukraine's reconstruction.
Comments (0)