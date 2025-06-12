Johann Wadephu (Photo: x.com/JoWadephu)

Allies should not have a policy of "appeasement" towards Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl at the Weimar+ meeting in Rome, reports ntv.

According to him, the Kremlin leader is not ready to sit down at the negotiating table and continues to seek a military solution to the full-scale war in Ukraine.

"We cannot afford to return to a policy of appeasement. That is why we are determined to increase the pressure through further sanctions, for example in the energy and financial sectors," Wadeful emphasized .

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga also said at the meeting that the policy of "appeasement" towards the aggressor does not work and it is time for "pressure diplomacy".

"We want the war to end this year," he emphasized .